Boys basketball: Jehvion Starwood, Oswego East ‘D’ close out win over Maine South in Hinsdale quarterfinal

HINSDALE – Oswego East senior Jehvion Starwood committed his fourth foul with three minutes still to play in a seven-point game Thursday. The Wolves’ star guard had to watch the next 90 seconds from the bench while leading all players in both points and rebounds.

Starwood’s teammates stepped up.

A defensive effort led by Noah Mason, Braydon Murphy and Andrew Pohlman held Maine South scoreless in the last three minutes. And finally, when Starwood came off the bench to close out the game, he finished at the rim as he had all night, getting a tough layup to go, and the foul with it.

“He’s a pretty electric kid,” Wolves coach Ryan Velasquez said about his captain. “We trust him with the ball in his hands. I think he did some real nice things for us tonight.”

Starwood’s 22 points and nine rebounds were enough to get the Wolves past Maine South 47-35 in their quarterfinal matchup of the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic.

The game was defined by defense. Both teams put each other in uncomfortable positions, forcing turnovers and poor shots all throughout the night. The Hawks (8-6) really put the pressure on Oswego East (11-4), forcing the Wolves into 14 turnovers.

“I think with how young we are as a team, us seniors we have to slow the game down,” Starwood said. “Most of that, I will take the blame for because I did have a couple of turnovers.”

He turned the ball over five times, second to only Mason Lockett, who lost the ball six times.

Despite the Wolves’ troubles with ball security, they were able to find other ways to succeed. Oswego East scored 24 of its 47 points in the paint, thanks to Starwood’s aggressive play getting to the rim.

“I have 100% confidence in myself from all the work I put in,” Starwood said. “I feel like there’s nobody out here that has spent more time in the gym than I have, so I feel like I can shoot any shot and make any shot.”

The Wolves opened up the second half on an 8-0 run. They were quickly brought back to Earth by the Hawks, who were able to claw their way back to a four-point deficit.

Maine South struggled from the floor Thursday after shooting the lights out on Wednesday. They went just 13 for 46 (28.3%) from the field, while hitting at a 29% clip from three (7-24).

“We have to hit some shots when they present themselves against good teams,” Maine South coach Colin Wehman said. “When you don’t, you get outcomes like tonight.”

The Hawks were led in scoring by Panayiotis Sotos, who scored 14 points on five of 19 shooting.

With Oswego East clinging to a 35-31 lead entering the fourth, it looked as if the Hinsdale Central crowd was going to be treated to a nail-biting finish. However, Starwood and the Wolves defense had other plans. They held the Hawks to just four points in the fourth quarter, shooting 1-12 in the final period.

“They’re really good,” Wehman said. “[Oswego East’s] zone slowed us down a bit. I thought we battled, and we just have to continue to get better.”

The last field goal of the game for the Hawks went through the nylon with just over four minutes to play. The defensive tenacity of Oswego East left Velasquez proud.

“Our big emphasis going into the game was being connected on the defensive end,” he said. “We had some mental lapses here and there, but for the most part we did a pretty good job.”

Maine South has a quick turnaround, as they take on the host school Hinsdale Central Friday evening.

“We’ll do what we’ve been doing,” Wehman said. “It’s a big-time game on their home floor.”

Starwood knows the turnovers need to be improved quickly as he and Wolves have a date with DePaul Prep tomorrow night in the tournament semifinal. Oswego East has reached the tournament championship game the last two seasons.

“We have to lock in,” Starwood said. “We have to do what we do: play defense the right way and not turn the ball over.”

His coach shares a similar sentiment.

“We’re proud of what we did tonight, but we have to take care of the basketball,” Velasquez said. “We’ll give our best effort when we step between these lines tomorrow.”