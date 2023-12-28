Village of Montgomery welcomes two new staff members

The Village of Montgomery filled two new positions this year focused on the engagement of both residents and businesses within the community, according to a news release from the Village.

In September, the Village welcomed Patrick Burke as the new Economic Development Manager, bringing economic development and business resource support in-house. In November, Rosie Boeing started as the Village’s first Community Engagement and Event Coordinator.

“As our Village grows, we must adapt to best serve the needs of our community. Public engagement is at the forefront of our mission as a Village to enhance our ability to reach and engage our businesses and residents,” Matt Brolley, Village President, said in the release.

Patrick Burke has worked for the Chicago area communities of Villa Park, Carpentersville, and Aurora. He has spent much time working on downtown and riverfront development. The annexation of 250 acres at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Rt. 30 prepares the Village to experience retail growth, such as the under-construction Cooper’s Hawk at the Ogden Hill Shopping Center, according to the release.

Burke says, “Montgomery is special, as it has maintained its small-town charm in the Chicago metropolitan area and offers room to grow and evolve.” As the Economic Development Manager, Burke has jumped right in assisting with development incentives, enhancing economic development in Montgomery to support current Montgomery businesses and encourage investment in the Village. He will serve as an Ambassador for the Greater Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce in 2024 for new business members and continue to engage partners to grow and strengthen the resources available to our business community.

Rosie Boeing, the Village’s new Community Engagement and Event Coordinator, has a love for events cultivated from her years spent volunteering in her hometown of Schaumburg for the Schaumburg-Hoffman Estates Relay for Life and the Village of Schaumburg Septemberfest, according to the release.

After graduating from Roosevelt University, Boeing found herself in the non-profit world, working for several years for Lions International, planning logistics for their annual international convention attended by thousands of Lions worldwide.

Boeing said in the release she is excited about the “limitless opportunity in Montgomery.” “I look forward to finding unique, fun ways to engage the Montgomery community and all its partners. Knowing that established staple events such as Montgomery Fest, River Run, and Merry & Bright bring the community together is welcoming. It is exciting to have the opportunity to get creative and bring a few new events into the mix to strengthen community identity and engagement.”

Boeing will take the reins of planning the Village’s significant special events, such as the Street Eats Festival, Montgomery Fest, River Run, and the annual Tree Lighting & Visit with Santa, as well as working to provide engagement opportunities and programs for the Village residents such as the senior lunch.

“Events are often the bond that holds a community together to foster a sense of identity and belonging; I look forward to finding new and creative ways to engage our residents of all ages,” Boeing added.

To learn more about the Village of Montgomery and its upcoming events, community development initiatives, or resident resources, visit montgomeryil.org.