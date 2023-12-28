Sign-up underway now for Oswego Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy

Registration is currently open for the Oswego Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy. The next Academy will begin Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The Academy is free and open to eligible applicants who are 18 years of age or older and reside in, own property, or operate a business within the Village. Classes run for 13 weeks and are held Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Oswego Police Headquarters, 3355 Woolley Road. Classes will have a minimum of 12 participants and a maximum of 20.

Students will be instructed on various functions and duties of the police department and its members. Some of the topics include patrol tactics, traffic enforcement, crime scene investigation, DUI enforcement, court procedures and more. Open dialogue and questions are encouraged in the classroom. Students also may participate in practical exercises that allow the class to step into the role of an officer in various situations. Graduates of the class are eligible to join the Citizen Police Academy Alumni.

This program is designed to promote better communication between village residents and the police department by fostering a better understanding of the needs of law enforcement and the community.

Applications may be picked up at the police station or completed online at oswegoil.org/cpa.

The application deadline is noon on Feb. 16.

For information, call officer Stephen Bailey at 630-551-7364 or Deputy Chief Chris Biggs at 630-551-7300.