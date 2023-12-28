Montgomery business cited in tobacco compliance check

The Montgomery Police Department has cited a business for selling tobacco to a minor following a tobacco compliance check on Dec. 18. (Photo provided by the village of Montgomery)

The Montgomery Police Department has cited a business for selling tobacco to a minor following a tobacco compliance check on Dec. 18.

Dollar General Store, located at 277 Montgomery Road, was cited as part of the compliance check, which ensures vendors do not sell to anyone under 21. The store was the only business that failed of the 18 businesses checked.

“While we are disappointed to find one failed compliance check, we are grateful for the other tobacco-selling establishments who refused to sell to underaged buyers,” Montgomery Police Chief Phil Smith said in a village news release. “We will continue conducting random compliance checks to ensure our local establishments follow the law.”

The businesses checked include those within the village of Montgomery’s jurisdiction.