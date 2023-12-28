Boys basketball: Playing ‘angry,’ Plano knocks off Morris in Classic first round

PLANO – Anger can fuel a team to great success.

Plano certainly seemed to have a tankful of that emotion during its first round game against Morris in the 60th annual Plano Christmas Classic.

Using the anger of a 25-point loss to Yorkville in its previous game as motivation going forward, the unseeded Reapers upset the eighth-seeded Redskins, 62-46, on Wednesday night.

Plano (6-7) advances to Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal against No. 2 seed Burlington Central, which defeated Lisle, 70-45, in Wednesday’s final first round game. The Reapers haven’t advanced to the quarterfinals since 2008.

Morris (5-5) will face Lisle at 2 p.m.

“It’s exciting when we have that kind of effort,” Plano coach Kyle Kee said. “When we’ve been motivated and playing with purpose we’ve been really good. The problem is putting those together.”

The Reapers hadn’t played in eight days, but their last loss was also a 62-38 thrashing on the road at Yorkville.

Perhaps it was exactly what they needed.

“We had a pretty bad loss when we played Yorkville and we’ve been practicing hard since,” Plano junior Ja’ron McGowan said. “Our coach pushed us in practice to work harder so we were working on some things in practice. Today was an upset game for Morris since we were unseeded.”

McGowan, who scored 11 points, was one of the key contributors during a 20-3 run that allowed the Reapers to take a commanding 26-9 lead with 6:03 remaining in the first half.

“I thought their defensive intensity was a big factor,” Morris coach Joe Blumberg said. “I thought they beat us up on the offensive glass and we had way too many turnovers.”

Davione Stamps scored on a floater in the lane, A.J. Johnson got to the basket twice for layups, Christ Keleba made another and also had a putback, Isaiah Martinez knocked down a jumper and scored a basket inside and McGowan buried a couple free throws and had a lay-in to highlight the impressive run that lasted seven minutes.

“Offensively we know Isaiah (Martinez) inside is going to be tough to guard and everyone is going to struggle with him,” Kee said. “I don’t think he shot the ball as well as he would’ve liked tonight. He’s definitely still figuring it out, catching the ball and getting off balance at times. And we’ve talked about it because people are going to be physical with him. The guys are doing a great job of finding him and Christ (Keleba) inside.”

Getting Keleba back just in time for tournament play bodes well for the Reapers.

While Martinez led the Reapers with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Keleba had six points, three rebounds and a strong defensive effort in his return to action after missing the previous three games with a dislocated finger.

“Getting him back is huge,” Kee said. “He just adds so much length and is just such a good defender. He was getting after (Jack) Wheeler early and kind of took him out of his game a little bit.”

The Reapers certainly got more than just a little bit from Stamps, who provided the winners with eight points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

“He struggled early on in the season shooting the ball,” Kee said. “Now he’s playing with flow and handling the whole game. We were playing at his pace the whole game. That’s good.”

Wheeler led the Redskins with 16 points, but was limited to just four in the first half. The Redskins committed 22 turnovers, but the Reapers also struggled handling the ball with 20 turnovers.

“I’m a believer that you make your own breaks,” Blumberg said. “I just thought they outplayed us. It was not a good night for our point guard (Caston Norris) to bang up his wrist. Norris is a much better facilitator than he showed and we’ll get him healthy.

Plano won the battle for rebounds, 35-20. Morris shot just 38% (18-of-48) from the field and made just 4-of-14 free throws.

“I’ve got to give credit to Plano,” Blumberg said. “We just didn’t scramble enough and they hit some shots.”

AJ Zweeres had nine points for the Redskins.