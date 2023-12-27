Montgomery bridge reopens following improvement project

The Mill Street Bridge in Montgomery recently reopened following an improvement project. (Photo provided by the village of Montgonery)

The Mill Street Bridge in Montgomery recently reopened following the completion of an improvement project.

The bridge reopened for vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Dec. 22 after being closed since Nov. 8. The rehabilitation project began in the summer.

The project featured three phases of improvements in the downtown Riverside area of the village between River Street and Route 25. The Mill Street Bridge Improvement Project included bridge deck patching, parapet wall repairs, expansion joint repair, painting, installation of safety railings on the south and custom arched lighting to highlight the iconic bridge.

According to village officials, no further closures are required as the project is now complete.