Cross Lutheran School's fourth graders ended their Christmas Around the World unit with a presentation by Barb Johnson, left, on Christmas in Norway. (photo provided by Cross Lutheran School)

Fourth graders at Cross Lutheran School in Yorkville recently wrapped up their unit on Christmas Around the World.

In this unit, students learned about customs in France, Mexico, Indonesia, India, Japan and China, and culminated with a presentation on Christmas in Norway from Yorkville resident Barb Johnson.