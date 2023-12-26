U of I Extension Honors Kendall Master Gardeners

Pat Gunnerson of Yorkville earned the Kendall County Master Gardener award for most volunteer time in 2023 with 182 hours. Pictured are the top five volunteers by hours, from left, Alan Vitous, Gunnerson, and Jeff Farren, all of Yorkville, Georgette Prisco of Aurora and Steve Wolf of Sandwich. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

University of Illinois Extension celebrated its Kendall County Master Gardeners with an appreciation night at the end of the growing season. The dedicated volunteer group has already completed more than 1,000 hours of service, 173 hours of continuing education, and more than 100 help desk requests for 2023.

“Each year, our Master Gardeners answer gardening questions through the Help Desk, provide educational presentations and work on local service projects,” Master Gardener Program Coordinator Sarah Fellerer said in a news release. “They also host community-wide events such as the annual seed swap and plant sale.”

Master Gardeners share their own time and talents throughout the county, and the annual appreciation event recognizes their outstanding service and commemorates milestones reached through the program.

About 20 Master Gardener volunteers gathered for the year-end celebration. The Kendall County volunteer group completed more than 1,000 hours of service, 173 hours of continuing education, and more than 100 help desk requests for 2023. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

“While all of our volunteers are valuable to the program, each year, we also like to recognize those who went above and beyond to work on multiple projects, start new ones or continue the excellence of existing projects,” Fellerer said.

Awards and honors

Pat Gunnerson of Yorkville earned the award for most volunteer time in 2023 with 182 hours.

Rounding out the top five most hours recorded are Alan Vitous of Yorkville (112), Jeff Farren of Yorkville (94), Georgette Prisco of Aurora (94) and Steve Wolf of Sandwich (90).

Donna Ostrye of Plano was awarded the Awesome Apple, which recognizes an intern or first year Master Gardener who is off to a great start with new ideas, dedication and energy.

Debbie Skurka of Oswego earned the Apical Dominance, which is awarded for exceptional leadership of a project or event.

Tom Kopacz of Oswego was awarded the High Yield, which is earned by a Master Gardener who goes above and beyond the call of duty to get the job done.

Chad Newcomer of Plano earned the Worker Bee, which recognizes a volunteer who is a dependable, valuable worker who keeps a project going and steps up on a moment’s notice.

“These honorees exemplify the Master Gardener mission of ‘helping others learn to grow,’ while also strengthening the county and the program as a whole,” Fellerer said.

New volunteers

The 2023 Master Gardener interns were elevated to the official rank of Certified Master Gardener, with each receiving a certificate and nametag to commemorate the achievement. They include: Cristina Archer of Joliet, Marie Herman of Oswego, Newcomer, Ostrye and Skurka.

“Master Gardener interns are required to complete 60 hours of training followed by at least 40 hours of volunteer time,” Fellerer said. “It makes for a busy year, but our newly inducted Master Gardeners show both dedication and enthusiasm for the program and the needs of our county residents.”

In addition, a new crop of interns completed training this fall, and they will begin logging volunteer hours in 2024. They are: Tina Beaird of Oswego, John Collet of Verona, Patty Colletta of Yorkville, Holy Fatima of Yorkville, Janet Furness of Oswego, Rick Gawron of Oswego, Dan Joyce of Newark, Mimi Lawrence of Oswego, Rhonda Pilgrim of Joliet, Dawn Ramey of Yorkville, Dee Studler of Yorkville and Naiomi Swaboda of Plano.

The season-end celebration also marks the end of the year for the Master Gardener Help Desk, which will officially reopen in March 2024. For more information on the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program, visit go.illinois.edu/extensiondkk.