Oswego SD308 recognizes Illinois State Scholars

Oswego School District 308 has announce that 68 students from Oswego High School and 105 students from Oswego East High School, all from the Class of 2024, have been designated as 2024-2025 Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC).

ISAC, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, nearly 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

“We are very proud of the students from both high schools who have achieved this honor of being recognized as Illinois State Scholars,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Andalib Khelghati said in a news release. “These students exemplify not only commitment and dedication to their academic success now and in the future, but they are also our future leaders.”

These 68 students from Oswego High were named 2024-2025 Illinois State Scholars:

Hunter Ahrens, Abigail Aughenbaugh, Declan Auton, Austin Baumann, Emily Bensinger, Madison Bliss, Sarah Bohne, Hayden Bowman, Colin Brakeall, Natalie Braun, Lauren Broome, Izabelle Cano, Sophia Clinton, Gwendolyn Dehler, Madelyn DePaul, Anna Ebervein, Lilliah Engel, Griffin Fowler, Andrew Gabaldon, Grace Garretson, Amanda Glashagel, Trevor Goodbred, Presley Goodspeed, Joseph Griffin, Madelyn Hernandez, Jakhai Hudson, Emma Ivanov, Shelby Kiss, Thomas Knight, Braden Konick, Michael Kroll, Madison Langenfeld, Ryan Lipnick, Aidan Mackniskas, Jack Macinkus, Kasey Marcum, Kyle Marquardt, Julian Martinez, Breanna McGuire, Connor McMenamin, Marion Mensah, Olivia Mikelson, Abigail Miller, Noah Mottet, Hailey Mueller, Viane Nguyen, Daniel Overstreet, Nathan Parikh, Benjamin Pavlick, Aidan Poniatowski, Kaleb Pope, Natalie Raabe, Kate Rimington, Allison Rook, Blake Sanders, Avery Schlesinger, Michael Sewart, Prabhdeep Singh, Cora Sneller, Charles Snyder, Katherine Soderlind, Rachel Sorensen, Mohan Krishna Srinivasula, Ava Taviani, Olivia Thompson, Logan Tully, Ryan Walsh, Kelly Wong.

These 105 students from Oswego East were named 2024-2025 Illinois State Scholars:

Shayaan Ahmed, Lana Alnajm, Crystabel Appah, Natalie Arias, Ethan Ashcraft, Nadin Atarchi, Cale Augustine, Ranen Bariya, Gabrielle Batchen, Isabelle Beedles, Eeshana Bhuvanesh, Gannett Bishop, Elijah Bocacao, Hannah Bolte, Logan Boyles, Paul Bramstedt, Dylan Caracci, Clark Chen, Caitlyn Cohan, Jensen Coonradt, Avery Counihan, Lilianna Daniel, Debaditya Das, Ian Paul Divinagracia, Alicia Duran, Ahmed Faisal, Ruth Galat, Geetansh Gambhir, Josslyn Gaona, Kaitlyn Gresik, Aryanna Griffin, Anya Gulbrandsen, Lauren Gunty, Denise Gutierrez, James Harrison, Emma Hastings, Alexis Herrick, Alison Hobbs, Ian Paul Hofmann, Katelin Hong, Zander Hotchkiss, Aymaan Iqbal, Makenna Iverson, Ella Johns, Emily Kalish, Landon Kangas, Caleb Kenny, Emma Kincaid, Mihira Krothapalli, Noah Ku, Winston La, Caden Laos, Gregory Abe Lazatin, Ava Lenell, Olivia Maday, Austin Mathison, David McEachnie, Abigayle Mellas, Michael Mellas, Jonathan Mezera, Jackson Mila, Ayaan Mustafa, Uma Nagarathnam, Arya Pai, Jackson Pane, Saumil Patel, Sonali Patel, Swara Patil, Julianne Pearson, Amul Prakash, Kendall Prudik, Matthew Puntney, Megan Puntney, Emiliana Rausa, Katie Ries, Sebastian Rodarte, Alexander Romero, Gavin Rommen, Aayan Roy, Ava Saalfeld, Jessica Salins, Emma Schatz, Bennett Schultz, Olivia Schwab, Sanay Sethi, Pasha Sheikh, Srinidhi Sivasubramanian, Hailey Soriaga, Manya Srivastava, Nicole Stone, Avery Stults, Ashelyn Summers, Omer Syed, Kaushik Thangasaravanan, Anna Tran, Dhairya Trivedi, Chloe Turucz, Vennela Reddy Vakati, Jackson Walter, Kate Weiss, Shemaiah Wesby, Maxwell Wheeler, Sarah Zhang, Shirley Zhuang.

“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all of the Illinois State Scholars for their extraordinary academic achievements,” ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow said. “These high school seniors managed through the personal and learning challenges of the pandemic for several years of high school, and their accomplishments reflect their passion and dedication to academic pursuits. We also want to acknowledge and thank families, counselors, educators, mentors and communities for their encouragement and often invaluable support in helping students along each step of their educational path.”