Sally and Bill Kolb of Sandwich recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. (photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Bill and Sally Kolb of Sandwich recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Alaska where they toured Fairbanks and Anchorage, Denali Park and Talkeetna Lodge.

The Kolbs are very active in the community and are members of Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc., the Sandwich American Legion Post #181 and Auxiliary, Sandwich VFW Post #1486 and Auxiliary, American Legion Riders Post #181, and Sandwich Historical Society.