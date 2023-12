Many shoppers visited the Plano Methodist Church Christmas Sale on Nov. 18. (photo provided by Plano Methodist Church )

The Plano Methodist Church held its Christmas Sale on Nov. 18. The sale included Christmas decorations, greenery, snowmen, wreaths, Santas, dishes, ornaments and more.

Donations from the Christmas Sale will go toward national and local outward ministry of the Plano Methodist Church. The church thanks those who shopped for supporting these ministries.