Indian Valley Vocational Center announces outstanding winter students

The Indian Valley Vocational Center recently announced its outstanding winter students.

Students are selected by their instructors. The criteria to be eligible includes qualities such as outstanding professional work, enthusiasm, attendance, initiative and demonstrated work ethic.

Each IVVC program will select a different student three times during the year for this special recognition. The students receive a certificate denoting this award.

The outstanding winter 2023 students from the area are Cali Beyer, Certified Nursing Assistant, Newark; Kadon Glover, Construction Trades, Plano; Genessia Martinez, Teaching Methods, Plano; Joseph Wengren, Automotive Technology, Sandwich; Rex Novak, Fire Science, Sandwich; Luigi Colin, Construction Trades, Sandwich; Beatrice Floyd, Sports Medicine, Sandwich; Noah Laszewski, Computer Programming and Gaming Technologies, Sandwich; Josh Lopez, Culinary Arts, Yorkville; Edgar Perez, Graphic Design, Yorkville; Gerardo Ruiz, Auto Body Repair, Yorkville; Dezirae Santiago, Health Occupations, Yorkville.