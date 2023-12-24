Yorkville Knights collect coats for local children in need

The Knights of Columbus, Divine Mercy Council 14463 of Yorkville collected more than 250 coats for kids in need in our community as part of the Coats for Kids program. (photo provided by the Knights of Columbus, Divine Mercy Council #14463 of Yorkville)

The Knights of Columbus, Divine Mercy Council 14463 of Yorkville collected more than 250 coats for kids in need in our community as part of the Coats for Kids program.

The Knights thank the parishioners of St. Patrick Parish for their generosity. Winter coats were distributed to boys and girls from families who reached out to the Knights for help.

The Knights also provided coats for kids of CASA Kendall County, St. Vincent DePaul, Yorkville School District 115, Catholic Charities of Joliet and the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

Coats for Kids is a national program aiming to ensure that no child in North America goes without a coat during the winter season. Through the dedication of councils across the U.S. and Canada, hundreds of thousands of new winter coats have been distributed to children since program inception.

For more information on the Knights of Columbus, visit kofcyorkville.org or the group’s Facebook page facebook.com/KofCYorkville/.