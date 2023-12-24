December 24, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterStarved Rock Country

Plano Legion planning New Year’s Eve party

By Shaw Local News Network
Attendees sit and watch the Elburn Lions Club Fireworks at Lions Park in Elburn on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

(Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Ring in the New Year with family and friends at the Plano American Legion’s New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31

Reservations are required and a $10 donation per person must be paid to the Legion at that time (cash, check or credit card). For your $10 donation, you receive one complimentary drink (not to exceed $5), appetizers and snacks, games, music by DJ Randy Smith and party favors.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; music goes from 8 p.m. until the New Year.

For more information or to make a reservation, call the Plano American Legion at 630-552-8313.