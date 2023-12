Sunday School children at the Plano Methodist Church show off one of the church's hat and mitten trees adorned with some of the hats, gloves, scarves and mittens that have been donated. (photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The United Methodist Church of Plano collected hats, mittens, gloves and scarves Nov. 26 through Dec. 10. Several blankets and coats were donated, as well.

Items were delivered to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. The church thanks everyone who donated the more than 200 items to share with others.