Letter: Have we lost our best qualities?

To the Editor:

When people find out that I have served several years as a U.S. Marine enlisted man, they frequently say, “Thank you for your service.” Well-meaning as the sentiment usually is, it often leaves me embarrassed and sometimes angry.

My discomfort comes from the fact that so many I knew sacrificed so much more … their liberty, money they forwent, time, happiness and more. I certainly never did anything heroic; like most, I did the best job I could. Moreover, I feel no one owes me anything for it, and I feel no resentment to those who did not serve for legitimate, honorable reasons.

It is hard to not become angry, however, when Donald J. Trump, the draft avoider-evader in chief, refers to all who answered the call as “suckers.” Maybe, he is correct. But when he describes John McCain and other real heroes as “losers,” I realize, Trump is without any capacity for empathy, and is so egocentric that he cannot comprehend any feelings except those that enhance and expand his personal power.

Literally, millions of Americans voted for Trump and probably will so again. Does this mean we have lost our best qualities of selflessness, genuine human kindness and mutual respect? Are we becoming Trump-like too? Was the purpose of our military service to protect and foster the attributes of Trump and his kind? If so, just please never thank me for my service.

Fred Dickson

Oswego