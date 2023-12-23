Letter: Consequences of all the expansion

To the Editor:

I have written letters that covered many topics over the years and I would probably expect folks who actually read them to agree or disagree with my points of view. That being said, here goes a topic that I believe 99% of all of you will agree. My subject, the hundreds and hundreds of new single family homes and townhouses being planned for Oswego.

My grandson attends Oswego East. His class size is just under 1,000 students. A thousands students in one sophomore class. When all of these new homes are finished, where in the heck are all the kids going to go to school?

One new development across Wolf from the Churchill primary and secondary cannot possibly handle an influx imagined by all these new residents.

Now, Oswego and Oswego East. Obviously I clearly see an Oswego South in the offing. Neither high school can absorb the hundreds of new students who expect to be enrolled.

Growing the community is one thing. Exploding the population is another. I haven’t even addressed the inadequate roads and lack of police and fire coverage for all of these grandiose plans. The Oswego mayor and city council have to start thinking about the consequences of all the expansion.

Don Lass

Oswego