Wellspring United Methodist Church will host two services on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24.

A child-friendly day service will be held at 9:30 a.m. with music, interactive story, cookies, crafts and a free picture with St. Nicholas.

A candlelight Christmas Eve service is planned for 7 p.m.

Wellspring UMC is located at 1217 Wolf Road in Oswego. For information, visit wellspringumc.church.