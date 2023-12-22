Sandwich studying how to pay for $72 million in improvements to aging water system

High above nearby cornfields, Timmy of L&T Painting from Clinton Township, Mich., repaints the water tower on Duvick Avenue in Sandwich. (David Toney)

Sandwich City Council members have begun looking at how to pay for an estimated $72.6 million in improvements to its aging water system.

During the Dec. 18 Sandwich Committee-of-the Whole Council meeting, Engineering Enterprises vice-president Steve Dennison talked to City Council members about the improvements that need to be made to the system.

He told them the city’s water treatment plant on Railroad Street, which was constructed in 1939, is significantly past the date of its useful life, Dennison said.

“This is one of the older plants I’ve seen in northeast Illinois,” he said. “The ceiling is collapsing.”

In addition, he said the plant uses obsolete technology for the aeration of the water.

“It works, but only for a period of time,” Dennison said.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has recommended replacing the facility, he said. Dennison said the city’s second water treatment plant on Clark Street – which has been operational since 1993 – can be modified and expanded to accommodate the decommissioning of the Railroad Street plant.

Low water pressure on the city’s northwest side is also a concern. In addition, water mains have to be replaced.

Since 2016, the city has experienced more than 65 water main breaks, Dennison said.

Lead service pipes also need to be replaced. The city recently received a $40,000 grant to start identifying properties that have lead pipes.

The city’s two active sandstone wells also are in need of replacement because of their age. They were constructed between 1911 and 1939.

“So you have one that’s over 100 years old and one that’s approaching 100 years old,” Dennison told City Council members. “That is extremely old when it comes to wells. There’s no way around it. I don’t see wells that age very often that are still operable…As you pump wells for a long period of time, you create situations where they will fail. That will happen at some point, we just don’t know when it will happen.”

The city’s third well is an emergency backup well that was constructed in 1946. The radium level from the well is above the maximum contaminant level, which is 5 picoCuries per liter.

“It’s over the regulatory limit, so it requires treatment,” Dennison said. ”It can be turned on for short periods of time, but for consistent use, it will require treatment.”

City officials also are trying to make sure the water system is keeping up with the city’s growth. Sandwich is expected to grow from its current population of about 7,200 to about 13,000 by the year 2050.

Alderpersons are looking at how much water rates will have to be adjusted to pay for the project. Currently, users pay $3.83 per 1,000 gallons of water.

With average use estimated at 5,000 gallons a month, users currently pay $62 a quarter for water use. One option would raise rates to $16.87 per 1,000 gallons by fiscal year 2030.

As proposed, the project would be paid off over a 27 year period. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham stressed the importance of making sure the project moves forward.

“The tough decision we have to make is deciding what the rate is,” he said.

Latham noted the city has $1.6 million in a reserve account, which won’t go far in funding the project.

“We can’t do a whole lot with that based on what we need,” he said. “So we’re going to have to be strategic about how we spend our money.”

The city also plans to apply for federal funding to help pay for the project. The City Council plans to set the new water rates in January.

The new rates will go into effect May 1, Latham said.