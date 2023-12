The Kendall County Health Department is seeking volunteers for the Kendall Grundy Community Action Advisory Board.

Community residents in Kendall and Grundy counties interested in working to empower residents to achieve self-sufficiency and reach their full potential are encouraged to apply. We are seeking volunteers of diverse backgrounds, genders, abilities and ethnicities. Meetings are held quarterly.

Anyone interested should call 630-553-8056 or email awhunt@kendallcountyil.gov.