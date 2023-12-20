Yorkville Police cite clerks at two businesses they say sold tobacco to minors

The police department reported that 17 businesses were checked, and that two businesses failed. (Shaw Media file photo)

The Yorkville Police Department announced in a news release that it conducted tobacco compliance checks at various qualifying businesses throughout the city on Tuesday, Dec. 19th.

The compliance checks serve to ensure vendors do not sell to anyone under 21.

According to the release, volunteers working with the police were instructed to provide legitimate identification when asked and to truthfully represent their age during the checks.

The police department reported that 17 businesses were checked, and that two businesses failed.

The offending vendors were immediately contacted by Yorkville Police Department investigators, and the clerk who authorized the sale was cited for selling tobacco to a minor, according to the release.

Yorkville police said in the release that the establishments in violation were TC’s Liquors in the 1900 block S. Bridge St. and the Speedway in the 500 block S. Bridge St.

The Yorkville Police Department points out that accusations are not proof of guilt, and that the defendants listed in this release are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, at which it is the burden of the State to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.