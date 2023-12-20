Wolfs Crossing in Oswego reopening to traffic Dec. 29 following completion of project

Area officials pose with shovels at the Wolf's Crossing Road groundbreaking event Monday Morning April 3, 2023, at the corner of Wolf's Crossing Road and Devoe Drive. (From left to right: Scott Gryder, James Marter II, Troy Parlier, Lauren Underwood, Linda Holmes, Terry Olson, Dan Di Santo, Matt Kellogg, Jennifer Hughes, Kit Kuhrt) (David Petesch)

A section of Wolfs Crossing in Oswego is set to reopen to traffic at noon Dec. 29 following the completion of the first phase of a project to improve the road.

As part of a $10.2 million project to improve safety and ease traffic congestion, Wolfs Crossing was widened to four lanes from Harvey Road to Devoe Drive and the four-way intersection at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road was replaced with Oswego’s first roundabout.

Landscaping, sidewalks and a bicycle path will be added to the area. A new watermain was also installed from Fifth Street to Devoe Drive to improve water pressure on the village’s east side.

Work on the project began in April.

“We’re thrilled that the first segment of Wolfs Crossing improvements will reopen to traffic by the end of the year,” Village President Ryan Kauffman said in a news release. “We appreciate the patience of our residents and area drivers during this vital infrastructure project that will make a huge difference for years to come.”

The village will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at the roundabout at 10 a.m. Dec. 29.

Almost half of the $10.2 million project cost comes from federal and state grant funds. The village did not increase or impose any new taxes or incur any additional debt to fund the project.

Developer impact fees will fund a portion of the project, officials said. The village’s portion of Wolfs Crossing spans from east of Route 30 to its junction at Routes 34 and 71, about 4.5 miles.

Officials said the expansion project will be completed in segments to maximize the use of available state and federal funds to support the project. The second segment of the project will be improvements at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road.

More information about the project can be found at bit.ly/WolfsCrossing.