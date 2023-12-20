Oswego museum announces holiday hours

Little White School Museum in Oswego. (photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

Oswego’s Little White School Museum and museum store will be closed during the Christmas and New Years holidays from Sunday, Dec. 24, through Wednesday, Jan. 3. The museum will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Regular museum hours are 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays ; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; and 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays. The museum is closed to visitors on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Last-minute shoppers are invited to check out the museum store’s selection of unique Oswego-themed and marked books and pamphlets on local history, stoneware and Cat’s Meow architectural miniatures of historic Oswego buildings.

And residents of all ages are invited to visit the museum gallery where they will learn entertaining and interesting facts about the Oswego area’s rich story, from prehistoric times to the 21st century through exhibits featuring historic artifacts, documents, fascinating photographs and videos. Museum admission is free, but donations are always gratefully accepted.

Located in a restored former Methodist-Episcopal Church (1850-1913) and elementary school (1915-1964), the museum is a joint project of the not-for-profit Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Oswegoland Park District.

The Little White School Museum is located at 72 Polk St. in Oswego. For more information, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or call 630-554-2999.