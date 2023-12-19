Local students honored at 54th annual Pearl Harbor Day memorial luncheon

Brattin Civic Youth Award winners pose for a photo at the 54th annual Pearl Harbor Day memorial luncheon. (photo provided by Al Benson)

The 54th annual Pearl Harbor Day memorial luncheon and 37th annual Ted Brattin civic youth awards, sponsored by the Navy League Aurora Council and Rotary Club of Aurora United, were held Dec. 4 at Lincoln Inn Banquets in Batavia.

Outstanding area high school students, including Oswego High School student Jakhai Hudson, received Brattin awards. Other recipents included Julie Farrell, Aurora Central Catholic High School; Grace Potapenko, Aurora Christian; Jaden Blankenship, Illinois Math and Science Academy; Alexis Magana, Marmion Academy; Megan Molenhouse, Rosary High; Anna Buchenauer, Waubonsie Valley; and Alondra Limon, East Aurora.

Chris Olsen, Rotary president, presented awards as Gretchen Timm, Rotary member, read student profiles.

The late Brattin, a former Aurora businessman and U.S. Marine veteran, launched the awards and Aurora Navy League chapter.