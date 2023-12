The Kendall County Office Building, 111 W. Fox St. in Yorkville, is home to the county government administration. (Mark Foster)

The Kendall County Supervisor of Assessments will hold the annual assessor instructional meeting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 28. The meeting will take place in the Executive Conference room of the Kendall County Office Building located at 111 W. Fox St. in Yorkville.

The meeting is open to the public.