Volunteers, supporters honored by Kendall County 4-H

The 2023 4-H Alumni Award posthumously honored 4-H leader Shelley Mroz, who passed away this summer. 4-H graduate Jenna Buss spoke about Mroz, and accepting the award were her daughters Erin Mroz and Mandy Bark, along with co-leader Debbie Granat. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Note: The annual Kendall County 4-H Achievement Night news will be published in multiple segments. Please look for more youth awards and volunteer recognition in later issues.

Kendall County 4-H celebrated its volunteers and supporters across the county at its annual 4-H Achievement Night at Plano High School on Nov. 17.

“These passionate people may lead community 4-H clubs or special interest clubs, volunteer at 4-H shows or events, or sponsor 4-H activities or awards, and they are all vital parts of positive youth development, right here in Kendall County,” said Tina Anderson, 4-H Program Coordinator with University of Illinois Extension. “Each year, we recognize these selfless individuals and express our gratitude for making a difference in the lives of young people in our communities.”

Alumni Award

This year’s 4-H Alumni Award posthumously honored Shelley Mroz, a dedicated 25-year volunteer who shared her extensive knowledge and great passion to connect youth to 4-H opportunities, and often to their shared passion for horses. Rockin’ KCs 4-H graduate Jenna Buss spoke about their beloved 4-H leader, “Shelley was not only a beautiful person inside and out but an outstanding leader for the Rockin’ KCs 4-H Club. She uplifted each and every 4-H’er and showed up to every event to show her support, cheer us on and make us laugh. ... She was truly a one-of-a-kind mentor, person and friend, and we miss her very much.”

Mroz’s daughters Mandy Bark and Erin Mroz received the award in honor of their mother.

Friend of 4-H Award

Kim Eisnaugle, longtime Kendall County 4-H program coordinator, was named the 2023 Friend of 4-H. For 17 years, she helped shape the lives of hundreds of young people by providing a variety of opportunities to learn life and leadership skills. Her friendly, fun manner made her a natural with youth and adults of all ages, and even though she is retired, she already gives back through 4-H and multiple local charities.

University of Illinois Extension’s Tina Anderson presents Kim Eisnaugle with the 2023 Friend of 4-H Award. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Hall of Fame Award

Kendall County’s 4-H Hall of Fame inductees – Tom and Kathy Anderson – were announced at the 2023 Illinois State Fair in August. In his 35 years of volunteering, Tom led the Big Rock Cowhands, and served as a 4-H show superintendent, on the Kendall County Fair Board, and as a member of the Kendall County Pork Producers and Kendall-Grundy Beef Association. During that same time, Kathy, his wife of 50 years, shared her time and knowledge as a judge for 4-H clothing and foods projects at multiple county fairs. Both invested their time to help teach and inspire the next generation.

Tom and Kathy Anderson were inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame in 2023. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Club Leaders

More than 40 volunteers lead 4-H multi-project clubs or special interest clubs in Kendall County. They encourage and guide youth to help them discover what matters to them, set goals, foster a sense of belonging and independence, inspire a generous spirit, and master skills that will prepare them for their future.

During the annual awards night program, graduate Jenna Buss said it well. “As we celebrate the achievements of those in 4-H, we recognize that none of us would be here if it weren’t for our leaders who not only mentor us but go above and beyond supporting us every step of the way.”

Leaders honored include (listed by club): Barn & Beyond – Doug Fitzgerald, Sheryl Franzen, Christina Heidrich, Jeff Heidrich, Sarah Stewart and Karen Veeder; Boots, Blue Jeans & Bows – Lori Kellogg and Jen Nelson; Denim & Dust – Patti Wietting; Kendall County Country Kids – Amy Westphal, Rebecca Wheeler, Joe Steffen, Beth Lohrey; LaMenu Modelle – David Burk and Laura Burk; Lisbon Town & Country – Lisa Anderson, Jeff Anderson, Sue Larson and Emily Friestad; Little Rockets – Anne Sears; Millbrook Mighty Ones – Jill Carlson, Rhonda Oker, Bridget Steininger and Alice Weissensel; Renegades, Rebels & Rogues – Jessica Brigel and Tammy Brigel; Rockin KCs – Debbie Buss, Debbie Granat, Shelley Mroz and Anji Persico; Spanglish – Lisa Casbarian, Charlotte Wyncoop, Alicia Behan and Kathy Reeder; Stagecoach Trailblazers - Amber Cooper, Jake Cooper, Trent Cooper, Lori Haff-DeLancy and Carrie Vickery; The Dream Catchers – Jodi Brummel and Mary Schobert; and Special Interest (SPIN) Club leaders Beth Lohrey, Mike Quill and Sydney Reppy.

Each year, Kendall County 4-H recognizes volunteers reaching milestone years of service. These included: 5 years – Rebecca Wheeler; 20 years – Tammy Brigel; and 25 years – Lisa Anderson and Shelley Mroz.

“Our 4-H club volunteers better our communities by sharing their time, talents and compassion with local youth,” Anderson said. “Together, these 44 individuals represent 562 years of service as 4-H volunteers, and our programs could not be successful without them. Thank you.”

To learn more about 4-H in Kendall County, visit go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.