Oswego High School’s Kevin Schoenbach named as top ten finalist for 2024 Music Educator Award

Oswego High School Associate Band Director Kevin Schoenbach has been named as a top 10 finalist for the 2024 Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.

Earlier this year, Schoenbach had been chosen as one of 212 quarterfinalists for the Music Educator Award. A total of 212 music teachers from 197 cities were announced as quarterfinalists for the Music Educator Award.

“This whole process has been very humbling and rewarding,” Schoenbach said in a statement. “It is especially gratifying because the work that is being done with our students has been featured prominently throughout different phases of the application process.”

The Music Educator Award annually honors and recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the music education field and who also demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.

“Mr. Schoenbach goes above and beyond for the students and gives his all every day while making sure the students are enjoying the process,” said Oswego High School Band Director Stephanie San Roman.

Schoenbach said his main objective is to make sure his students become “lifelong consumers of the arts.”

“The arts are important,” he said. “The arts are a vital part of the world. And our biggest job is to make sure it stays important.”

The winner of the Music Educator Award will be recognized for their impact as well as receive a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for their school’s music program and will be recognized during Grammy Week 2024, just days before the 2024 Grammy take place.

The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium and matching grants.

“I plan on using the money awarded to our band program to upgrade some of the little things that there is never enough money for,” Schoenbach said. “I would also like to bring in special clinicians or guest artists for the students to learn from, because part of my application video talked about some of the great individuals that I had the opportunity to learn from over the years.”