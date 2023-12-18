OHS, OEHS students and staff volunteer at Feed My Starving Children

Students and staff in the English Learner programs at Oswego East and Oswego High Schools were of service to others this November, volunteering their time at Feed My Starving Children (FMSC). During their two hour session, the group packed over 20 boxes of food to help children in different countries across the world.

The experience was positive for the students as it allowed them to give back and help impact the world we live in. It also gave them the opportunity to converse with their peers and practice their conversational English skills while they were packing.

To learn more about volunteering at FMSC, visit fmsc.org/get-involved/volunteer/