December 17, 2023
Shaw Local
September 2023 Kendall County Building Permits

September 2023 building permits issued

By Shaw Local News Network
Sept. 6, accessory building, Brent and Chalyce, 232 Tallgrass Lane, Yorkville

Sept. 5, swimming pool, James and Kim Degnan, 7389 Clubhouse Drive, Yorkville

Sept. 6, solar, Richard and Donna Williams, 26 Durango Road, Montgomery

Sept. 8, accessory building, Zulma and Noe Fletes, 78 Country Road, Yorkville

Sept. 13, addition, Eugene and Christi Tyler, 10 Riverwood Drive, Oswego

Sept. 7, addition, Gary and Tricia Rutherford, 16701 Griswold Springs Road, Plano

Sept. 11, remodel, Stephen and Rebecca Meier Trust, 11 Shagbark Lane, Millbrook

Sept. 7, deck, James and Kathleen Zbella, 6165 Polo Club Drive, Yorkville

Sept. 7, driveway, Marcus McKinney and Leeann Smith, 110 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery

Sept. 13, solar, Ted Plonka, 3141 Steward Road, Oswego

Sept. 6, solar, Richard and Donna Williams, 26 Durango Road, Montgomery

Sept. 20, house, Bryan and Nancy Aschauer, 12177 Mitchell Drive, Plano

Sept. 18, accessory building, Marchan Adkins, 12832 Mackenzie Road, Yorkville

Sept. 19, addition, Jose and Darlene Portillo, 649 Route 31, Oswego

Sept. 19, addition, Jeffrey and Theresa Brooks, 16 Ingleshire Road, Montgomery

Sept. 20, remodel, Wendy Scarpetta, 11414 Ashley Road, Yorkville

Sept. 18, swimming pool, Matthew and Melissa Chesney, 6410 Minkler Road, Yorkville

Sept. 18, deck, Joe Demeo, 7509 Audrey Ave., Yorkville

Sept. 18, deck, Michael Peppler, 12209 Mitchell Drive, Plano

Sept. 18, change in occupancy, Bristol Park Properties LLC, 43 Oak St. Building 11 Unit A, Bristol

Sept. 19, solar, Robert and Rebecca McKelvey, 29 Whitney Way, Montgomery

Sept. 18, solar, Kim Morson, 102 Heathgate Road, Montgomery

Sept. 19, solar, Jose and Leticia Crisostomo, 19 S. Bereman Road, Montgomery

Sept. 20, solar, Mark and Christy Torres, 4483 Mitchell Court, Plano

Sept. 22, house, Troy Williams and Ashley Rusch, 7557 Clubhouse Drive, Yorkville

Sept. 25, addition, Donald Smith and Emily Clark, 505 E. Spring St., Yorkville

Sept. 25, swimming pool, Gary and Tricia Rutherford, 16701 Griswold Springs Road, Plano

Sept. 25, deck, Raymond and Cheryl Turvey, 9261 Van Emmon Road, Yorkville

Sept. 29, house, Joel and Robin Redman, 11163 Legion Road, Yorkville

Sept. 28, house, Jacob Scalf and Amanda Comer, 12822 Bushnell School Road, Newark

Sept. 27, house, Michael and Karen Webster, 15751 S. Stonewall Drive, Newark

Sept. 28, accessory building, James and Jennifer Rogers, 85 E. Timberlake Trail, Oswego

Sept. 28, farm building, Manuel Alarcon and Yanina Alava, 934 Vilmin Road, Plano

Sept. 29, solar, David and Amy Buuck, 14 Pembrooke Road, Montgomery