Sandwich P.E.O. donates to Franklin Mall Project

Sandwich P.E.O. Chapter FO presented a check for $300 to the Lions Club Franklin Mall Project held during the Christmas season in Sandwich.

Each year Lions Club and community members work together to deliver boxes of groceries and gift certificates to families in need in the Sandwich community.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) supports educational opportunities of women through grants, loans and scholarships as well as contributes to local nonprofit organizations. The Sandwich chapter holds fundraising events throughout the year to help fund their educational projects and donations.