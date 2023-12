An attendee at the Plano American Legion Post #395 Children’s Christmas Party talks with Santa. (photo provided by Plano American Legion)

The Plano American Legion Post 395 and the Secret Angels hosted a children’s Christmas party on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Plano American Legion.

Thirty children enjoyed games, crafts, refreshments, face painting, goody bags and a visit from Santa from the North Pole. Each child received a present from Santa.