December 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterStarved Rock Country

Plano Legion hosting New Year’s Eve party

By Shaw Local News Network
Fireworks light up the sky at Engstrom Park in Batavia on Saturday, August 5, 2023

(Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Ring in the New Year with family and friends at the Plano American Legion’s New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31

Reservations are required and a $10 donation per person must be paid to the Legion at that time (cash, check or credit card). For your $10 donation, you receive one complimentary drink (not to exceed $5), appetizers and snacks, games, music by DJ Randy Smith and party favors.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; music goes from 8 p.m. until the New Year.

For more information or to make a reservation, call the Plano American Legion at 630-552-8313.