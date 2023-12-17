Oswego wrestling second at Russ Erb Invitational: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 16

BOYS WRESTLING

Oswego

Oswego finished second at the Russ Erb Invitational at Glenbrook South. Ethan Essick won the championship at 150 pounds, Colin O’Grady was second at 157, Jonny Theodor third at 113, Joey Griffin third at 165 and Brodie Slou third at 285.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 56, Lincoln-Way East 55

Jason Jakstys passed to Bryce Salek under the basket, who scored on a left-handed layup to give the Foxes the buzzer-beating win over Lincoln-Way East in a back and forth game.

Jakstys scored 21 points, Jory Boley 13 and Salek 11 for Yorkville (5-5). Dayvion Johnson added six points.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Oswego

Oswego took 15th out of 32 teams at the Morris Invite. Mikaela Busse won the 110 B bracket. Greer McCrimmon was third in 155 B.