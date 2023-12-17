Letter: What is the advantage?

To the Editor:

Let’s stop and think for a moment. Why is the current Democrat administration breaking a stack of laws and allowing millions of undocumented people to flood into our country? Our country allows around one million people to legally immigrate every year providing they are sponsored and can prove they will not be a burden to us; basically, people that will be an advantage and productive.

So, what is the advantage and perceived productivity of allowing millions of people in that we have virtually no knowledge of and that we have already spent billions supporting and will have to continue spending billions on without any apparent end in sight? If you are smarter than I am, please tell me.

However, I have a suspicion. I think the Democrats are going to try to convince us that “these poor souls have struggled and sacrificed to achieve the American Dream” and should be allowed to vote in the next presidential election.

Really? I’ll bet your first reaction is to point out that non-citizens cannot vote. Well, I have already heard of some communities allowing them to vote in local elections. What is there to stop an administration that is already ignoring countless laws and the rights and opinions of actual citizens to get these people here?

Do you think they will vote for the party that was building the wall?

Charles Christensen

Oswego