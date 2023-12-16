Plano library announces end of December programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 25, Saturday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 1.

Adult programs

Home-school Families Meetup: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, Dec. 26, meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Writers’ Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 14, meeting room. Join other writers to discuss your work. In person or via Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

State Sen. Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19. A representative from state Sen. Sue Rezin’s office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class - Santa Cards: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. Fee of $5 for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig will be discussed. The book for January will be “Secrets of Love Story Bridge” by Phaedra Patrick. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Knit & Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: 4 to 6 p.m., Fridays, in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.