Student council members at Emily G. Johns School in Plano sponsored a food/hygiene products drive and were able to collect 3,300 items. Food items weighed in at more than 4,500 pounds.

Students packed a truckload full of the donated items and brought them to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry and the micro-pantry located at the First Lutheran Church in Plano.

One homeroom from each grade received a pizza party lunch for collecting the most items.