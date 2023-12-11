Registration open through Friday for 4-H Bridge Bust

Registration is open for the Bridge Bust contest set for Feb. 10 in Yorkville. (Steven Buyansky)

This winter, youth and families can build a bridge, memories and great skills in engineering, problem-solving and teamwork at the 10th 4-H Bridge Bust Competition.

Registration is open now through Dec. 15 for the anniversary event, which will be Saturday, Feb. 10, in Yorkville. For a decade, this hands-on, challenging program has tested bridge-building prowess, and put both STEM and life skills to real-world practice as group members build a balsa wood bridge together.

The community can join the fun in three categories:

Youth teams (all team members must be ages 10 and up)

Family/Club teams (including adults and youth ages 5 and up)

School teams (open to fifth to 12th grades)

The cost is $40 per team. In mid-December, registered teams will receive information for packet pick-up. Each Bridge Bust packet includes: contest rules, general information about bridge busting and project supplies. On the day of competition, bridges will be judged on their structural efficiency and aesthetics.

The competition will run approximately from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Parkview Christian Academy (lower campus), 201 W. Center St., Yorkville.

Learn more about Bridge Bust, checkout the new resource center or sign up at go.illinois.edu/BridgeBust4Hdkk.

For questions, contact 4-H Program Coordinator Katie McFarland at 630-553-5823 or ksm@illinois.edu.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact the program coordinator above. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.

For more information on 4-H clubs in Kendall County, fill out a 4-H interest survey at go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.