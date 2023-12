Boxes packed by members of the Plano Methodist Church will travel to children all over the world. (photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The Plano Methodist Church participated in this year’s Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.

Congregation members joyfully packed 50 boxes filled with toys, clothing, school supplies and personal hygiene items.

These boxes will be sent to children in underprivileged countries. In many cases, this box is the only gift the children will receive. This small box has a big impact on changing children’s lives all over the world.