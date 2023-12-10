Donations now sought for Oswego Presbyterian Church’s Kenya Scholarship Fund

Oswego Presbyterian Church has been in partnership with PCEA Kithino Parish in Kenya since 2009. The Kenya Scholarship Fund was established in 2014 to help low-income Kenyan families continue their children’s education into high school and college.

There is government support for high schools in Kenya but the annual fees and uniform costs to parents can be $50 or more per year – beyond the means for many subsistence-living families.

The Missions Team of OPC invites everyone to consider contributing to the Kenya Scholarship Fund. It can be trusted to distribute 100% of the funds to those low-income families in Kenya who desperately want to keep their children in school. This is an excellent alternative gifting opportunity, according to a news release from the church.

“The results over the past nine years, even in the face of the pandemic, have been amazing,” Ken Mozingo of the Missions Team at Oswego Presbyterian said in the release. “These scholarships have helped a total of 421 young people continue their high school education. Of these, 298 completed high school, and of these, 38 have received bachelor’s degrees, 26 have received associate degrees, and 52 are continuing their college/university studies. We were told that low-income families, especially single-parent ones, experience much stress in trying to scrape up the money to keep their children in school. There is nothing more gratifying than knowing you have helped change the lives of all these students and their families for the better.”