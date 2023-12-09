Letter: Get rid of them

To the Editor:

The village of Lisbon was recently rescued from having to raise taxes by a grant of $5 million to complete an EPA-mandated sewer system. Pass a law which mandates costly compliance, creating jobs. Then make grants to those severely impacted, getting gratitude. To pay for this vote-buying, increase the state budget, requiring corporate and/or higher progressive income taxes, paid by a minority of voters.

The result of this is higher prices for goods and services and income taxes causing out-migration of jobs and residents. The Feds ditto.

Mandates should be funded. This will minimize the number of costly requirements imposed on groups with less voter heft. Why should lead water lines be removed if water meets safety standards with various treatments? Or local public works paid for by grants for some fortunate communities but not others?

Grants are “ear-marks” to benefit incumbent legislators. Get rid of them.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon