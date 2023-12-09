Kendall County 4-H offering ‘try-it’ day Jan. 4

Families planning winter activities or looking for new youth experiences can explore hands-on learning stations with 4-H on Jan. 4 in Yorkville.

The second annual 4-H Project “Try It” Day will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, at Smith 4-H Hall on the Kendall County Fairgrounds (indoors), 10826 Route 71 in Yorkville. Registration is required and cost is $15 per youth participant, which includes lunch for youth and for their parents/guardians.

Youth will rotate stations from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by pizza for lunch, and 4-H staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about 4-H.

Ages 8 to 14 will participate in interactive stations about animal care and anatomy; art and design with food decorating; and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

Ages 5 to 7 also will do fun, hands-on activities in these areas that are designed just for them. Parents are encouraged to join in the fun with this younger age group.

“Kids and teens can explore three 4-H project areas, create and bring home cool stuff, and get to know 4-H opportunities here in DuPage, Kane, and Kendall counties,” 4-H Program Coordinator Tina Anderson said in a news release. “This indoor ‘try it’ event is great for anyone new to 4-H, current 4-H families who want to try new things and any families looking for a fun activity for winter break.”

Learn more or sign up at go.illinois.edu/Try4Hdkk. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact 630-553-5823 or athenaa@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.

For more information on 4-H clubs in Kendall County, fill out a 4-H interest survey at go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.