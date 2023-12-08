Oswego girls bowlers stay unbeaten in SPC duals: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 7

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego 2,744, Plainfield South 2,135

Oswego won the match to remain undefeated in conference duals. Seniors Hailey Jourdan and Madi Watson led the way for Oswego’s varsity team. Jourdan rolled a 592 series on games of 181, 208, and 203 while Watson shot the high game of the night, a 220 in game one, followed by games of 168 and 190 for a solid 578 series.

WRESTLING

West Aurora 35, Oswego 30

Jonathan Theodor (113), Brayden Swanson (138), Dillon Griffin (144) and Cooper Wynn (175) recorded pins for Oswego.

Sandwich 46, Johnsburg 28

Sandwich’s Wyatt Gregory (126), Jack Forth (132), Miles Corder (144) and Josh Lehman (157) earned pins.

Richmond-Burton 37, Sandwich 35

Sandwich’s Colten Stone (113), Sy Smith (165) earned pins.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yorkville Christian 79, IFS 25

Grace Allgood scored 20 points, Danielle Bulson 18 and Kailana Thomson 15 for the Mustangs.

Johnsburg 39, Plano 31

Sanai Young had nine points and nine steals for Plano (7-6, 2-2).