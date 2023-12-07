Girls basketball: Quick start helps Marengo past Plano

PLANO -Champions of the Kishwaukee River Conference four of the past five years, Marengo has ambitions to repeat the feat again.

The Indians spent more time on the road to get to Plano than they did on the host’s hardwood, but they ensured a happy ride home after cooling off the Reapers, 48-34, to pick up their second conference win of the season.

“Winning conference is pretty big,” Marengo senior Emily Kirchhoff said. “We lost a lot of seniors so we’d like to carry that on and continue winning conference and represent our school.”

Marengo (3-5, 2-1) used a quick start to set the tone. The Indians jumped ahead 13-4 after one quarter and maintained a two-possession lead the rest of the evening.

“Sometimes we struggle to come out with a quick start,” Marengo coach Elisa Hanson said. “I know how well Plano has been playing and what a great ballplayer No. 23 (Josie Larson) is, so we tried our best to maybe get her a bit out of her element and she still had 15 (points). She’s such a great player. But we wanted to come out with a lot of energy and pressure and see if we could get off to a quick start.”

Marengo senior Bella Frohling (18 points) made all four of her 3-pointers in the first half, matching Plano’s 12-point output in the opening half. Marengo led 21-12 midway through the game.

“I felt like I was more open and I feel like people help with that because obviously I can’t do it myself,” Frohling said. “The screens and the passing and everything else. It helped everyone score.”

Plano (7-5, 2-1) denied Frohling outside looks in the second half, but Marengo just found other ways to score.

“I told the girls they’ve got to get a hand up on her and we didn’t get it done tonight,” Plano coach Tristan Spivey said. “We focused a little better on her in the second half and then they started feeding (Dayna Carr) on the roll.”

Carr scored a couple baskets inside while Frohling and Kirchhoff (10 points) were also able to get to the basket to help break the game open early in the fourth quarter.

The Reapers had pulled to within 27-21 after Larson split two free throws with 3:31 left in the third quarter, but after Frohling’s fast break layup in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, the Indians had extended their lead to 38-25.

“I think we played really well as a team,” Frohling said. “I think we’re more comfortable with each other and able to make the good chemistry so we all know what each other is going to do.”

While Kirchhoff and Frohling provided most of the scoring, a strong defensive effort forced 18 turnovers.

“We have a pretty deep bench, especially at the guard positions so we were trying to get fresh legs out there and keep that pressure up,” Hanson said. “Hopefully, it would create some shots and some turnovers to go the other way.”

Emilie Polizzi added six points for the Indians.

The Reapers saw their five-game winning streak snapped.

“We’ve been playing really well the last few games so I’m really proud of my girls,” Spivey said. “We’re a really young team. I think consistency is something we’re going to deal with all year. Can we play well consistently? We didn’t bring it tonight. That was my message to the girls, so forget about this and move on and go to the next one.”

That next one comes quick and far as the Reapers will travel almost 70 miles to Johnsburg Thursday night.

“It was good for us to play a team like that,” Spivey said. “I think it will help the girls in the long run. This group learns from everything we do. They are catching on quickly, too, which has keyed their early success.

“It’s a lot of learning stuff with my group this year. I think we’re going to be a good team but it’s going to take a while. I’m proud of my group. The fun part about being a coach is we’re in the inner circle and we get to see them in practice and stuff and the last two weeks the amount of growth I’ve seen from them, I mean, I haven’t been a part of many teams that I’ve seen that growth that fast. Tonight was a bad one, but they are getting better and that’s what we’re focused on and it’s a great group of girls, too.”

Freshman Chloe Rowe had six points and 11 rebounds and junior Sanai Young had nine points for the Reapers.