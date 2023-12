Wellspring UMC is offering a free children’s program for ages 3-12 from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 9. Stay and visit with other parents or drop kids off and enjoy some time to yourself while children enjoy a birthday party for Jesus.

All volunteers have been trained through the church’s safe sanctuary process and have had confirmed background checks performed.

Wellspring UMC is located at 1217 Wolf Road in Oswego. For more information, visit wellspringumc.church.