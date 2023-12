Trinity Church United Methodist in Yorkville is hosting breakfast with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 9. Registration is required. A family ticket is $30 and can be bought at trinity-um.net.

The ticket includes breakfast, photos with Santa taken by JD Photography LLC, a painting project and ornament making.

Trinity Church United Methodist is located at 2505 Boomer Lane, Yorkville. For information, contact Jessica at 630-553-7645.