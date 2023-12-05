Josie Larson’s 25 points pace Plano to fifth straight win: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 62, Somonauk 33

Josie Larson had 25 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists and Chloe Rowe had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Plano (7-4, 2-0), which won its fifth straight game for the program’s longest winning streak since 2018. Sanai Young chipped in seven points and seven steals.

“We’re playing really well. We even look calm,” Plano coach Tristan Spivey said. “But Wednesday is going to be tough, defending conference champs [Marengo] coming in. But we can win.”

Oswego 56, Streamwood 32

Emily Mengerink hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Panthers, who hit 11 3-pointers as a team. Ashley Cook added 12 points and three 3-pointers and Kendall Grant scored 10 points.

GIRLS BOWLING

Lockport 2,947, Oswego 2,923

The Panthers dropped a close dual meet to defending state champion Lockport. Senior Amber Lymenstull was high bowler for Oswego with a 627 series. Rhiannon Reynolds rolled a 576 and Hailey Jourdan a 564.