Oswego celebrates start of holiday season with Christmas Walk

An emergency vehicle light parade was part of the Oswego Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego on Dec. 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

On and off rain did not dampen the spirits of those attending the Oswego Christmas Walk on Dec. 1.

That included longtime Oswego resident Geno Cabrera.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman waves to those attending the Oswego Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego on Dec. 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

“It’s a good community function to get out and about right before the holidays and see the businesses that are popping up and supporting the local businesses in the community,” said Cabrera, who has lived in Oswego for 22 years.

Downtown Oswego was bustling with activity during the Oswego Christmas Walk. Cabrera was taking photos of his 6-year-old daughter, Mia, standing next to a snowman in an inflatable globe.

Children were able to go inside an inflatable globe as part of the Oswego Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego on Dec. 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

The event also featured performances by Oswego dance troupes and choirs, reindeer, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and an illuminated emergency vehicle parade

Brad Dell’Aringa owns the Yorkville-based business Krispology Gourmet Treats, one of several businesses that were part of the Oswego Christmas Walk.

His wife, Megan, and her parents run Floral Expressions and Gifts located on Main Street in downtown Oswego. They have run the shop for 22 years.

“It’s nice to see families come out,” Megan Dell’Aringa said. “It’s fun to see customers get out and enjoy their community for a night. The village and Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce does a great job. Everybody works together to put on a nice family event.”

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony was part of the activities at the Oswego Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego on Dec. 1. (Eric Schelkopf)

The event has seen its fair share of adverse weather conditions over the years.

“We’ve had beautiful nights and rough nights, but people still come out,” she said.