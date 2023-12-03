Oswego bowlers take fourth at JHawk Invite: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 2

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego

The Panthers bowled a total of 4,768 for fourth place at the JHawk Invite in Rockford. The Panther varsity team had a solid start to the tournament, rolling a team score of 915 (183 average) on high games of 227 by senior Hailey Jourdan and 204 by senior Amber Lymenstull. Game 2 was high of the morning for Oswego as they put up 935 as a team (187 average). Lymenstull finished with a 235 in game 2 to lead the team while junior Rhiannon Reynolds (195) and sophomore Sammy Watson (194) also contributed with solid scores. The game 3 transition posed a challenge for the Panthers who finished with a low morning team score of 853 (171 average). Oswego controlled the pocket well overall and finished with a team total of 2,703 in the morning round, which was good for third place heading into the lunch break.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 46, Streator 17

Josie Larson scored 18 points and Nulah Matthews nine for the Lady Reapers (6-4. 2-0).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln-Way East 66, Oswego East 65