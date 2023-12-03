Letter: Level the playing field

To the Editor:

Well, I decided to write my note and strong suggestion to the Illinois High School Association regarding the state championship football playoffs.

Schools such as Oswego and Oswego East have decent football teams and the kids are fun to watch. However, their opportunity to play for a state championship is basically non-existent. Why, you may ask.

The answer is simple; the playoffs and championship games over the past 10 to 15 years are dominated by Catholic league teams.

The kids who play for Loyola Academy and Mount Carmel and others have an extremely unique advantage over public high schools. Schools such as the Oswego high schools have to draw their players from a designated school district boundary.

Lack of boundaries for the Catholic schools is a significant advantage. Yes, Oswego or Oswego East could possibly play for a state championship, but the odds are against them, unless a great crop of kids happen to land and live within their boundaries.

Public schools have had state champions over the years, but if you look at results from the past 15 years or so, the majority of state football champions have come through Catholic high schools.

The state should set up another set up, parochial schools in one category, public schools in another.

IHSA, level the playing field.

Don Lass

Oswego