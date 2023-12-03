Celebrate Christmas at Lyon Farm Dec. 16, 17

Christmas at the Lyon Farm is set for Dec. 16 and 17 at Lyon Farm in Yorkville. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Kendall County Historical Society’s annual Christmas at the Lyon Farm is set for 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17. Lyon Farm is located at 7935 Route 71, Yorkville.

In addition to visits with Santa in the museum building, the event will offer children the chance to participate in crafts, Christmas bingo, decorating cookies and viewing the live train display.

Visitors can taste roasted chestnuts, make s’mores and take a hay ride around the village, weather permitting. Christmas trees decorated by local organizations will be on display and votes will be taken for everyone’s favorite tree.

Families are welcome to take holiday photos on the farm tractor display and with Santa.

Sloppy joes and hot dogs will be available to buy along with homemade baked goods and raffle items. Craft vendors will be on site.

Admission is $5 for all ages.

The Kendall County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that operates entirely on donations and volunteer support. All admission fees are applied to the upkeep of the grounds and buildings.

For information about events or KCHS membership, visit lyonfarmkchs.org